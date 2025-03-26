New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in fifth T20I

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss for the fourth T20I at Sky Stadium on March 26, 2025. — PCB

WELLINGTON: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the final T20I of the five-match series here at the Sky Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Omair Bin Yousuf, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Will O'Rourke.

Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other in 48 T20I matches. Out of these, New Zealand have won 22, while Pakistan have emerged victorious on 24 occasions. Two games ended without a result.

Matches played: 47

Pakistan won: 24

New Zealand won: 21

No Result: 2

Form Guide

Both teams will aim to test their bench strength in the upcoming fixture as New Zealand have already secured an unassailable 3-1 lead but the home side would want to conclude the assignment with a more dominant scoreline.

Pakistan, on the other hand, who brought in several youngsters for the series, would like to finish the ongoing series on a winning note.

Pakistan: L, W, L, L, A (Most Recent First)

New Zealand: W, L, W, W, L