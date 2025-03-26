Ali Zafar to perform official anthem for PSL 10

Singer Ali Zafar in this still taken from the video of the PSl 9 anthem "Khul Ke Khel". — YouTube/PakistanSuperLeague

Renowned singer Ali Zafar has been chosen to perform the official anthem for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

The highly anticipated anthem, composed by Zafar himself, is set for release soon. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the development through the league’s official social media accounts.

Ali Zafar, known for delivering some of the most iconic PSL anthems, has a strong connection with the league. His previous songs, including Ab Khel Jamay Ga, have remained fan favorites and set new benchmarks for cricket anthems in Pakistan.

Zafar’s return as the official anthem singer has generated excitement among fans, many of whom have long associated his music with PSL’s energetic spirit.

In 2016, Zafar composed and performed Ab Khel Ke Dikha, followed by Ab Khel Jamay Ga in 2017, which became one of the most celebrated cricket anthems. The following year, he released Dil Se Jaan Laga De as PSL’s season 3 anthem.

Over the years, PSL has featured various artists in its official anthems. In 2019, Khel Deewano Ka, performed by Fawad Khan and Young Desi and written by Shuja Haider, gained popularity. The 2020 anthem, Tayyar Hain, brought together Ali Azmat, Haroon, Asim Azhar, and Arif Lohar.

In 2021, Groove Mera, performed by Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Young Stunners, introduced a fresh musical style.

The 2022 anthem, Agay Dekh, featured Atif Aslam and Aima Baig, with lyrics by Abdullah Siddiqui and Natasha Noorani. The 2023 anthem, Sab Sitaray Humaray, was performed by Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar. The participating teams for this special fixture will be announced in due course.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will also feature three double-headers, with two taking place on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).