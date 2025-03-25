BCB retains Phil Simmons as Head Coach until 2027 World Cup

Head coach Phil Simmons participates in a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on October 18, 2024. - BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Tuesday that former West Indies batter Phil Simmons will continue as the head coach of the national men’s cricket team until the ICC ODI World Cup in October–November 2027.

The 61-year-old was initially contracted with the BCB until the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy. During his first stint with the Bangladesh team, from October 2024 to February 2025, Simmons led the side in series against South Africa, Afghanistan, and the West Indies before the recently concluded ICC event.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the extended role, Simmons stated, "I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with Bangladesh cricket on a long-term basis. The talent within this team is undeniable, and I believe we have the potential to achieve great things together. I am looking forward to the journey ahead."

He further added, "Having worked with some exceptional players already, I can see the immense promise in this squad. Their skill and passion for the game inspire me daily. Together, we can take Bangladesh cricket to new heights and create something truly special."

Reflecting on his time with the team so far, Simmons said, "My time with the Bangladesh team over the past few months has been incredibly rewarding. The energy, commitment, and ability within this group have been nothing short of impressive. I'm excited to continue helping these players reach their full potential."

For the unversed, Simmons, who represented the West Indies in 26 Tests and 143 ODIs between 1987 and 1999, began his international coaching career with Zimbabwe in 2004 before taking charge of Ireland from 2007 to 2015.

He was appointed head coach of the West Indies on two separate occasions and was at the helm when the team won the ICC World T20 in 2016. Additionally, he coached Afghanistan from 2018 to 2019.