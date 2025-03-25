WWE legend John Cena wows to ruin wrestling in latest heel promo

John Cena addresses the crowd during Monday Night RAW at The OVO Hydro on March 24, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. - WWE

SCOTLAND: John Cena kicked off Monday Night Raw in Glasgow with a fiery address to the WWE Universe. During his promo, Cena reflected on his controversial introduction of the WWE Spinner Championship, acknowledging that many fans criticized him for turning it into a "toy." However, Cena had bigger plans in mind.

“I am going to ruin wrestling for every fan, for every wrestler, for everyone,” Cena declared, hinting at a game-changing announcement. He revealed that his goal is to win his 17th WWE World Title at WrestleMania 41, aiming to surpass Ric Flair's iconic 16-title reign.

Cena’s mission: to ensure his name is the most talked about in wrestling history.

He went on to promise that after claiming the title, he would retire as champion, cementing his legacy and forcing fans to recognize him as the greatest of all time.

As he continued his bold declaration, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance, joining Cena in the ring.

The tension escalated as Rhodes laid the Undisputed Title on the mat, challenging Cena to take it. Cena squared up with the champion but ultimately walked away from the confrontation. Rhodes called Cena back to the ring, but Cena hesitated before turning toward the stage.

The Undisputed Champion then warned Cena that he would leave WrestleMania empty-handed—a fate that would also mark the end of his WWE career.

In a shocking turn of events, Cena betrayed Rhodes after winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber match on Saturday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

This marked Cena’s first heel turn since 2004, leaving fans in disbelief as he aligned himself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Moments after Cena's victory, Rhodes entered the ring to congratulate him. However, the situation quickly turned hostile when rapper Travis Scott and The Rock arrived, demanding an answer from Rhodes regarding The Rock’s ultimatum: to “sell his soul” and become “his champion”—a proposition made two weeks prior on WWE SmackDown.

In a jaw-dropping betrayal, Cena attacked Rhodes with a low blow before using a fallen Rolex watch to batter his head.

He then assaulted Rhodes with the Undisputed Championship belt, leaving the champion bloodied and choking him with his own tie.

With Cena now focused on making history as a 17-time world champion—surpassing Ric Flair's legendary reign—the stage is set for an unforgettable WrestleMania 41.

Scheduled for April 19-20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, the marquee matchups for the event have already been confirmed.

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, while John Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.