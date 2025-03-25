Who is Mohammad Abbas? Lahore-born New Zealand cricketer in the spotlight

An undated picture of Lahore-born New Zealand cricketer Muhammad Abbas. - X/@BlackCaps

New Zealand has named uncapped Wellington batting all-rounder Mohammad Abbas in their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, Abbas moved to New Zealand as a young child when his father, Azhar Abbas, joined Karori Cricket Club in Wellington. He started playing cricket at a young age and scored his first century at the age of 11.

On February 25, 2023, Abbas made his first-class cricket debut for Wellington against Otago. In July of the same year, he was awarded a contract with Wellington. In August, Abbas was selected to play for New Zealand A in a series against Australia A.

Abbas who is the son of former Pakistan first-class cricketer Azhar Abbas, expressed his joy while speaking to Geo News.

"I am very happy at the moment. Mohammad Arsalan Abbas will prove himself as a fighter. He always gives a tough time to the opposition, no matter which team it is. It will be an exciting match against Pakistan," he stated.

Azhar Abbas played domestic cricket in Pakistan before relocating to New Zealand when Mohammad Abbas was just one year old.

He continued his cricketing career in New Zealand's domestic circuit and is currently the assistant coach of the Wellington Firebirds.

"It is a proud moment that my son is getting a chance to play against Pakistan. The Pakistan team is strong, so it will be a good contest. Mohammad Abbas will fight hard," he added.

Azhar Abbas highlighted that his son has been performing consistently in New Zealand's domestic cricket for the past two and a half years, earning his place in the national squad.

Sharing insights about their roots, Azhar revealed that their family hails from Roshanpur, a small village in District Khanewal, Pakistan.

"From the moment he was born, I was determined to make him a cricketer. My goal was to ensure that my son became a professional player. I passed on all the hard work and experience I had gained to Abbas," he said.

Despite their Pakistani heritage, Azhar acknowledged that living in New Zealand provided his son the opportunity to represent the Black Caps. "Although we are Pakistanis, living here gave us the opportunity to play for New Zealand," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will take on New Zealand in a four-match ODI series, with the first three games scheduled for March 29, March 31, and April 2 in Napier, while the final match will be played on April 5 at Mount Maunganui.

Tom Latham will captain the Black Caps in the absence of regular skipper Mitchell Santner, who is currently competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Several key players, including Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Glenn Phillips, are also unavailable due to IPL commitments.

Meanwhile, Matt Henry is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup, and Kyle Jamieson has been rested.

Pakistan is currently struggling in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with the hosts leading 3-1.

The Men in Green have faced challenges in all departments—batting, bowling, and fielding—with senior players failing to meet expectations.

However, Pakistan’s only victory in the series was a dominant performance, highlighted by standout contributions from Mohammad Haris, skipper Salman Ali Agha and centurion Hasan Nawaz.

New Zealand squad for the Pakistan ODIs:

Tom Latham (c), Mohammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.