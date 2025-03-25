Paleker and Wharf replace Gough, Wilson in ICC elite Umpires panel

Match Umpire Allahudien Paleker looks on during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan at Willowmoore Park on February 08, 2024 in Benoni. - ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced two new additions to its prestigious Elite Panel of Umpires, with South Africa’s Allahudien Paleker and England’s Alex Wharf joining the ranks.

The duo replaces Michael Gough and Joel Wilson in the latest reshuffle.

Paleker, a former first-class cricketer, has steadily risen in the umpiring ranks, having officiated in four Test matches, 23 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 67 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in men’s cricket, along with 17 women’s internationals.

He has played key roles in major ICC tournaments, including the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and the Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024.

Wharf, a former England international with 13 ODI appearances as a player, successfully transitioned into umpiring after a 16-year first-class career.

As an on-field official, he has officiated in seven Test matches, 33 ODIs, and 45 T20Is. His experience includes officiating in high-profile events such as the ICC Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups, the T20 World Cups in 2024, and the upcoming Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Jay Shah extended his best wishes to the new appointees while acknowledging the contributions of Gough and Wilson.

“By definition, being an elite official brings with it scrutiny and pressure, but we are confident that both Allahudien and Alex possess the temperament, experience, and skill to deliver consistently at this very top level," Shah in an ICC statement.

“We would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to both Joel and Michael for their services to the world game over a number of years," he added.

For Paleker, joining the ICC Elite Panel marks a significant milestone in his umpiring career, which he credits to the unwavering support of his mentors, family, and colleagues.

“This is a significant moment in my umpiring career. It’s an honour to be named in the elite panel, and I look forward to reposing the faith shown in me," Paleker said.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, mentors, the ICC, and Cricket South Africa for their support. To my father, Jamalodien, who was also an umpire—he is my inspiration and role model. Lastly, to my wife Shakira, thank you for being my pillar of strength throughout this journey," he added.

Wharf also expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the guidance he has received throughout his career.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the ICC and ECB for the opportunities they’ve provided over the years," Wharf said.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the amazing colleagues who have shared their expertise with me and supported me both on and off the field. I look forward to this exciting new chapter in my career," he added.