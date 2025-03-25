Former pacer highlights cultural differences between Pakistan and South Africa

Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Mohammad Ali (Left) during second T20I against New Zealand at Dunedin on March 18, 2025 and Kagiso Rabada celebrates wicket of Rachin Ravindra with team mates during Champions Trophy clash between South Africa and New Zealand on March 5, 2025. - AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Yasir Arafat has provided insights into the contrasting cricketing cultures of Pakistan and South Africa, drawing from his experience as a High-Performance Coach for both nations.

In a recent interview, Arafat emphasised a significant difference in mindset between the two teams, particularly in their approach to learning and development.

He suggested that this contrast might be a key factor in their differing levels of success on the international stage.

“I’ve been High Performance Coach for Pakistan and South Africa. The main difference I’ve seen is that even the top-quality and experienced players of South Africa want to learn, which was totally different to the environment amongst Pakistani players,” Arafat stated.

The former Pakistan pacer also noted that in South Africa, players, regardless of their experience, remain open to feedback and continuously strive to enhance their skills.

Conversely, he pointed out that the culture within the Pakistan team presents challenges in fostering a continuous learning environment.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan cricket is under scrutiny for their lackluster performances in recent white-ball events.

The Men in Green were first humiliated by New Zealand, losing the tri-nation ODI series final and suffering two defeats against the Kiwis in the series.

Pakistan then hosted a major ICC event for the first time since 1996, with six nations participating in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Men in Green became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament after back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and India, with their final group match against Bangladesh being washed out due to rain.

In the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, the hosts have dominated Pakistan, leading the series 3-1, with the final clash set to take place in Wellington on March 26.