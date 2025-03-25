Abu Dhabi becomes Afghanistan cricket's official training & match hub until 2029

Afghanistan cricketers celebrating their win over England in the Champions Trophy at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025, - AFP

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub (ADCSH) have announced a five-year "destination support agreement," designating Abu Dhabi as the UAE host for all ACB training camps and Afghanistan A and national age-group matches.

This partnership, which runs until 2029, also sets the stage for potential collaboration with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to facilitate Afghanistan's senior men's bilateral matches in the UAE.

The agreement follows discussions between the ACB, ADCSH, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), with all parties reaffirming their commitment to expanding cricket opportunities for Afghan players on the global stage.

A statement from the organizations highlighted that the agreement "also encompasses support for the ACB to facilitate the Board's global operations and enhance player development pathways."

Matt Boucher, CEO of ADCSH, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, "Our facilities have already welcomed the world's best players, and this agreement strengthens our commitment to nurturing global sporting and cricket talent while leveraging its capacity to be a force for societal good. We've loved hosting Afghanistan over the last couple of years and are pleased to confirm Abu Dhabi as their second home."

ACB Chief Executive Naseeb Khan highlighted the benefits of the partnership, particularly for Afghanistan’s youth development in cricket.

Calling the agreement a "turning point" for Afghanistan cricket, he said, "The opportunity to now focus on Abu Dhabi as our training base and our home for age-group participation will allow us to elevate Afghanistan's sporting success and build a strong national future for the game of cricket in our country."

Due to Afghanistan's political situation, the country has not developed as a touring destination for international cricket teams.

As a result, Afghanistan's senior men's team has hosted visiting teams at "home venues" in India, including Dehradun, Lucknow, and Greater Noida, as well as in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi has already served as the venue for three of Afghanistan’s Test matches—two against Zimbabwe in March 2021 and one against Ireland in February 2024. The team has also hosted ODI and T20I matches across India and the UAE.