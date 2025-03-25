Shaheen, Shadab under scrutiny as Pakistan eyes shake-up for final T20I

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi at a training session in Karachi on February 16, 2025 and Shadab Khan in action during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against USA at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas on June 06, 2024. — ICC

KARACHI: Following a 3-1 defeat in the T20 International series, Pakistan's team management is considering changes for the fifth and final match against New Zealand in Wellington.

The underwhelming performances of senior players, including Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan, have raised concerns, prompting a reassessment of the squad’s strategy.

Shadab Khan, who was abruptly reinstated into the squad and named vice-captain, has struggled with both bat and ball. In four matches, he has managed only 30 runs while conceding 110 runs in 11 overs, taking just one wicket.

Similarly, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s form has been disappointing, as he has bowled 13 overs across four matches, conceding 133 runs and claiming only two wickets at an average of 66.50.

Despite these struggles, Haris Rauf has emerged as Pakistan’s standout bowler, taking eight wickets at an impressive average of 9.50.

In the batting department, Agha Salman has been Pakistan’s top scorer with 116 runs in four matches, followed closely by Hasan Nawaz, who has accumulated 106 runs.

So far, Pakistan has not utilized Omair Bin Yousuf, Sufiyan Muqeem, or Usman Khan in the series.

Former captain Shahid Afridi has publicly advised the management to rest both Shaheen Afridi and vice-captain Shadab Khan for the final match.

In a post on social media platform X, Afridi suggested that since Pakistan has already lost the series, the team should use the opportunity to test its bench strength.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team arrived in Wellington from Mount Maunganui on Monday and is set to begin preparations for the final match with a practice session on Tuesday.

The management is grappling with concerns over the team's performance, as critics continue to question the squad’s approach in the series.

Pakistan’s woes were further compounded in the fourth T20I, where they suffered their heaviest defeat in T20 history, losing by 115 runs. This victory also marked New Zealand’s largest winning margin in the format.

After the match, captain Agha Salman noted that the ball swung significantly more in the second innings, making batting difficult, but he expressed hope for an improved performance in the final game.