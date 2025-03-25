Tamim Iqbal shares emotional message after suffering heart attack

Tamim Iqbal expected to make a comeback in the International cricket. -AFP

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who is recovering from a heart attack suffered yesterday, shared an emotional message on social media, expressing gratitude to those who supported him during the crisis and reflecting on the fragility of life.

Tamim experienced a severe heart attack early in the morning while playing in a domestic match and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

"The beat of our heart keeps us alive. This beat can stop without any notice – but we keep forgetting about that. When I started my day yesterday, did I have any idea what was about to happen to me?" wrote Tamim.





The veteran cricketer underwent an emergency stenting procedure to clear a blockage in his coronary artery and is currently under observation in the CCU at KPJ Specialized Hospital in Savar.

"By the grace of the Almighty Allah and because of your prayers, I have come back. I was fortunate to have some incredible people around me during this crisis, because of their prudence and endless efforts I have overcome this danger and come back," the post stated.

"Some incidents remind us of reality, remind us of how short life really is. In this brief life, if nothing else, we should all stand by each other during crisis – that is my request to you all."

"I offer my sincerest gratitude and love to you all. Please pray for me and my family. Without your love, I, Tamim Iqbal, am nothing," he concluded.

Hospital officials confirmed in a press briefing earlier today that Tamim regained consciousness yesterday afternoon and that his condition has since improved.

Fellow cricketers, international players, and cricket franchises, including Kolkata Knight Riders and Karachi Kings, extended their best wishes to Tamim for a speedy recovery.