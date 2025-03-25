Azhar Mahmood backs Shaheen Afridi despite unlucky bowling spells

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during the third T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 2025. - AFP

WELLINGTON: As Pakistan gears up for the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood admitted that the team's bowling unit has not been functioning cohesively, despite individual brilliance from certain fast bowlers.

Pakistan ended up losing the T20I series 3-1, winning only the third clash courtesy of a fiery ton by Hasan Nawaz.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Mahmood highlighted Pakistan’s inconsistency in the bowling department, stressing that while some bowlers have performed well, the team has failed to deliver as a unit.

"Our fast bowlers are performing individually, but as a unit, we are not delivering. One bowler excels while the others struggle. It's true that our bowling unit is not functioning properly, and we need to learn from this," Mahmood stated.

He emphasized that bowling requires teamwork, much like batting partnerships, and consistency from the entire attack is crucial to securing victories.

"Bowling works like a batting partnership—if all three bowlers perform together, we will have a chance. In one match, Haris [Rauf] bowled exceptionally well, but the others couldn’t contribute in the same way. Shaheen Afridi was unfortunate—his deliveries got top edges, but he couldn’t take wickets," he explained.

Despite already losing the series to New Zealand, Mahmood remains optimistic about finishing on a strong note, targeting a 3-2 result in the final match.

"We have lost the series, but we are not out of any tournament. Our goal is to finish the series with a 3-2 result. The team consists of young players, and everyone has seen their injuries and fighting spirit. Our job is to boost the players' morale," he added.

The assistant coach acknowledged the difficulties faced by Pakistani players upon their arrival in New Zealand, particularly in adapting to the bounce and pace of the pitches.

"When we arrived in New Zealand, we faced many challenges. Batters had to deal with bounce and pace. Compared to the past, there is now more bounce. We told the batters not to fight against pace but to use it wisely. Bowlers were also guided on the right lengths to bowl here. The players are learning," he said.

Mahmood also pointed out the evolving nature of T20 cricket, stating that traditional par scores have changed and teams must aim higher to remain competitive.

"In modern-day cricket, 160 is no longer a competitive score; teams now score 180 or even 200+. When under pressure, batters go for paddle shots."

He also defended young leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who is still in the early stages of his international career.

"Abrar has played only eight matches, which isn’t a lot. He is still gaining experience at this level."

Mahmood hinted at potential lineup changes for the final game, suggesting that team management is considering alterations to the playing XI.

"It’s possible that we will make one or two changes in the final match," he revealed.