Gabba to be demolished after 2032 Olympics, new Brisbane stadium confirmed

The sun rises over the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane on November 13, 2013. - AFP

The iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane is set to be demolished after the 2032 Olympic Games, with cricket relocating to a new 60,000-seater stadium in Victoria Park, which will be built for the Olympics.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli announced the latest Olympic infrastructure plans on Tuesday, providing long-awaited clarity for cricket, which had been impacted by uncertainty surrounding the state's post-Olympics vision.

Since being awarded the Games in 2021, Queensland explored multiple proposals before finalizing the new venue.

Cricket Australia's (CA) seven-year international venue allocation, announced in 2024, guaranteed the Gabba international cricket only until the 2025-26 men's Ashes series due to ongoing redevelopment versus relocation debates.

"This decision gives us certainty about venues and scheduling which in turn allows us to ensure Brisbane hosts the very best possible international and domestic cricket," CA said in a statement.

"We strongly advocated building a stadium in Victoria Park together with Queensland Cricket, the AFL and Brisbane Lions, and cricket will play a major role in ensuring this significant investment delivers long-term benefits for cricket fans and the people of Queensland.

"On behalf of the cricket community we want to thank the Queensland Government for seizing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give the fans, the city and the state the stadium they deserve."

Cricket is set to return to the Olympics in the 2028 Los Angeles Games, having previously featured only in the 1900 edition.

If retained for 2032, cricket matches could be played at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena and the Gabba, marking the stadium’s final matches before demolition.

"Wouldn't it be amazing to see the Australian cricket team win gold at an Olympic final? The Gabba's swansong," Crisafulli stated at an event in Brisbane.

Initially, the Labor government had planned to demolish and rebuild the Gabba for A$2.7 billion ahead of the 2032 Games, but the proposal was scrapped due to public backlash over rising costs.

A subsequent A$600 million refurbishment plan was also abandoned under the new government.

"We now stand at the starting line as Queensland prepares to unveil a signature stadium that will be known the world over," Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said.

Crisafulli emphasized the need for a modern stadium, stating, "The Gabba is at its end of life," Crisafulli said. "It hasn't been well maintained, and we do need a stadium to host this great show, and there is an opportunity for legacy play.

"It became a choice between spending billions on temporary facilities and temporary stands that delivered no legacy, or securing the future of AFL [and] cricket at a new home."

Queensland Cricket welcomed the new stadium plans, which provide much-needed clarity on the sport’s future in the state.

"The Gabba has been wonderful venue for cricket for many years and has provided fans and players with countless memories - however the challenges the stadium faces are well documented, and we need to look to the future," chief executive Terry Svenson said.

"There is now the opportunity for Queensland to attract the world's best cricket events, such as ICC events, men's and women's Ashes Series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India, as well has hosting the BBL and WBBL in a new purpose-built stadium."

Reflecting on the Gabba’s legacy, Svenson noted, "Thirty years ago, the Gabba was undergoing major redevelopment during a historic Sheffield Shield Final. Over the past three decades, it has hosted incredible moments, and now, we look forward to a new chapter."

"Thirty years ago this week, the Gabba was in the very early stages of its major redevelopment as the historic Sheffield Shield Final was being played, with many ensuing highlights following in the past three decades.

"Today's decision gives us certainty after many years without clarity. We now stand at the starting line as Queensland prepares to unveil a signature stadium that will be known the world over."

The Gabba, which hosted its first Test in 1931, has staged 67 men’s Test matches and two women’s Tests, the latest being a rain-affected draw in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Traditionally, it was the starting venue for Australia’s Test summer, though in recent years, Perth has assumed that role, including for the 2025-26 Ashes. Brisbane will instead host the second Test of the series, a day-night match.

While the Gabba’s post-2025 international cricket future remains uncertain, it is expected to host at least white-ball matches and possibly more Test cricket before its demolition.

Additionally, another international venue is set to be introduced before 2032, with Hobart's proposed stadium—featuring a roof—slated for completion by 2029 as part of Tasmania’s AFL expansion.