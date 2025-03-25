Lahore Blues storm into National T20 Cup semi-final with win over Sialkot

Lahore Region Blues team celebrate during the fourth National T20 Cup Quarter-finals against Sialkot Region at Iqbal Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 24, 2025. - PCB

FAISALABAD: Lahore Region Blues secured a commanding 33-run victory over Sialkot Region in the fourth quarter-final of the ongoing National T20 Cup at Iqbal Stadium on Monday night, earning a spot in the semi-finals.

After being put in to bat first, Lahore Region Blues posted a competitive total of 184 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

The innings was anchored by a stellar knock from Umar Siddiq, who smashed 65 runs off 44 balls, including six fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 147.73.

Hammad Butt provided valuable support with a quickfire 19 off 13 balls, while Nisar Ahmad added late fireworks with an explosive cameo of 21 off just seven deliveries, boasting a staggering strike rate of 300.00.

Lower down the order, Farhan Yousaf contributed crucial runs, scoring 12 off just five balls in the death overs.

Despite Lahore's aggressive approach, their innings witnessed regular wicket losses, with Usama Mir and Hasan Ali leading the bowling attack.

Hasan Ali starred with four wickets, while Usama Mir picked up two crucial scalps to restrict Lahore’s momentum. Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Shoaib Malik and Mirza Tahir Baig also chipped in with key dismissals.

In response, Sialkot Region faltered under pressure and were bundled out for 151 in 18.5 overs.

Despite a valiant effort from opener Mirza Tahir Baig, who top-scored with a blistering 77 off 47 balls, the rest of the batting lineup failed to offer substantial support.

Sialkot suffered an early setback when Mohammad Huraira was dismissed for a duck. Mohsin Riaz (1) and Ayaz Tasawar (7) also failed to make an impact, while Afzal Manzoor (10) and Shoaib Malik (20) provided brief resistance before falling at crucial moments.

Hasan Ali’s late cameo of 25 off just 10 balls, featuring three towering sixes, briefly reignited Sialkot’s hopes, but the lower order collapsed, losing the last four wickets for just seven runs.

Lahore Region Blues delivered an exceptional bowling performance, with Hussain Talat, Mohammad Rizwan, Nisar Ahmad and Mohammad Irfan taking two wickets each, while Mohammad Salman Mirza chipped in with one.