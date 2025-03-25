'Your prayers for Tamim will be the best birthday gift,' says Shakib Al Hasan

Tamim Iqbal (Right) and Shakib Al Hasan (Left) pass each other running between the wickets during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Bangladesh at The County Ground in Taunton, southwest England, on June 17, 2019. - AFP

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan turned 38 on Monday, but his celebrations were overshadowed by a medical emergency involving his longtime teammate, Tamim Iqbal.

The former Bangladesh captain suffered a severe heart attack early in the morning while playing in a domestic match and was rushed to the hospital, preventing Shakib from fully celebrating his special day.

Tamim, who leads Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier League, suddenly fell ill during a match against Shinepukur at BKSP.

He was immediately taken to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital in Savar, where renowned cardiologist Dr. Moniruzzaman Maruf successfully performed surgery.

Currently in intensive care, Tamim regained consciousness in the afternoon and was able to speak with his family. While his condition has significantly improved, doctors will continue to monitor him closely over the next 48 hours.

Later in the evening, Shakib took to social media to share a heartfelt message, expressing his deep bond with Tamim and praying for his swift recovery.

"Today is a special day for me, but I can't fully rejoice because my dear friend and teammate Tamim Iqbal is unwell. We have fought many battles together on the field and created countless memories. I always hope our journey together continues for many more years," said Shakib.

"Tamim, you are one of the biggest strengths of Bangladesh cricket. I pray for your swift recovery and return to the field. InshaAllah, you will be back with us very soon."

"Your prayers for Tamim will be the best birthday gift for me. Please keep my brother in your thoughts so that he can recover quickly and return to the game," he added.