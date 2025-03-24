Peshawar Region edge past Faisalabad Region to enter National T20 Cup semi-finals

Peshawar Region players celebrate during National T20 Cup quarter-finals against Faisalabad at the Iqbal Stadium on March 24, 2025. - PCB

Faisalabad: Peshawar Region clinched a thrilling three-wicket victory over Faisalabad Region in the third quarter-final of the ongoing National T20 Cup at Iqbal Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 139, Peshawar reached the mark in 19.2 overs, finishing with a run rate of 7.24 per over to advance to the semi-finals.

Faisalabad, opting to bat first, struggled early on and managed 138 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Their innings began on a shaky note as Mohammad Faizan was trapped leg-before by Nizar Ali for just four runs in the opening over. Muhammad Awais Zafar also failed to make an impact, scoring only four off nine balls before being caught by Maaz Sadaqat off Nizar Ali’s bowling, reducing Faisalabad to 14-2.

A crucial 77-run stand between Taimoor Sultan and Ali Shan steadied the innings. Sultan played a composed knock of 36 off 36 balls, hitting two boundaries, before being stumped by Mohammad Zulkifal off Maaz Sadaqat.

Ali Shan emerged as the top scorer with a fluent 51 off 39 deliveries, featuring three fours and three sixes, before falling to Mohammad Amir Khan.

Asif Ali contributed a cautious nine off 11 balls before being dismissed by Mohammad Imran Junior. Raees Ahmed provided a late boost with an unbeaten 18 off 10 balls, striking one four and one six at a strike rate of 180.00.

Lower-order batters Ibtisam Rehman (6) and Ahmed Safi Abdullah (1) fell quickly to Mohammad Amir Khan, while Momin Qamar remained unbeaten on one run. Extras played a role in lifting the total, with eight runs coming from leg byes and wides combined, as Faisalabad finished at 138/7.

Peshawar Region’s chase began with Maaz Sadaqat and Sahibzada Farhan at the crease. Sadaqat made a steady start with 14 off 13 balls before being trapped lbw by Khurram Shahzad.

Sahibzada Farhan was more aggressive, smashing 26 off just 13 balls, including five fours, before falling to Shehzad Gul.

Israrullah played a stabilizing role with 30 off 27 balls, but he was dismissed by Ahmed Safi Abdullah. Adil Amin struggled, scoring just four runs before being caught and bowled by Momin Qamar.

Skipper Iftikhar Ahmed’s sluggish 20 off 33 balls, featuring only one boundary, ended with a catch off Ahmed Safi Abdullah.

Despite middle-order jitters, Peshawar crossed the finish line with Mohammad Amir Khan’s late fireworks—14 off six balls, including two sixes.

Extras contributed significantly, adding 17 crucial runs. Peshawar secured the win at 140/7 in 19.2 overs, ensuring their spot in the semi-finals.