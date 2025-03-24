New Zealand announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham (Left) and his teammate Daryl Mitchell (Right) run between the wicket during the fourth one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on May 5, 2023. - AFP

The New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) on Monday announced its squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, set to begin on March 29.

The series will commence at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday.

Wellington Firebirds duo Nick Kelly and Muhammad Abbas have earned their maiden BLACKCAPS call-ups for the Chemist Warehouse ODI series. Kelly’s selection follows an impressive domestic season as the Wellington Firebirds captain, where he emerged as a standout batter.

The 31-year-old, expected to open the batting alongside Will Young, has amassed 1,307 runs across all three formats during the 2024-25 season, including his fifth List A century (118) against Canterbury in February.

He also leads the Plunket Shield run charts with 749 runs, featuring four centuries.

Abbas, who represented New Zealand A against Australia A last summer, had a remarkable Ford Trophy campaign, scoring 340 runs at an average of 42.50.

He registered his maiden List A century (104) against the Central Stags in February. Born in Pakistan, Abbas moved to New Zealand with his family as a child.

His father, Azhar Abbas, played first-class cricket in Pakistan and for Auckland and Wellington. He currently serves as the Firebirds' assistant coach.

The 21-year-old all-rounder, regarded as a promising young white-ball prospect, will provide middle-order stability and an additional left-arm seam bowling option.

With ODI regulars Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Glenn Phillips unavailable due to IPL commitments, the squad features a mix of emerging talent and experienced internationals.

Auckland Aces’ 22-year-old leg-spinner Adi Ashok has also been included, earning his second ODI squad call-up after making his international debut against Bangladesh in December 2023.

Eight players from the squad that reached the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai earlier this year have been retained, including Tom Latham, who will captain the team in Santner’s absence.

Young will join Kelly at the top of the order, with Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell providing top-order experience.

Michael Bracewell, currently captaining the BLACKCAPS in the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan, will cover the spin-bowling all-rounder role, while Mitch Hay has been selected as batting and wicket-keeping cover.

Will O’Rourke, returning after a break to manage his workload, will spearhead the pace attack alongside Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, and Ben Sears.

Matt Henry has been ruled out due to ongoing rehabilitation for his right shoulder and left knee injuries. Kyle Jamieson, who played in the first three T20Is against Pakistan, will also miss the series as the selectors continue managing his workload following the ICC Champions Trophy.

Kane Williamson was not considered for selection, having made himself unavailable.

Gary Stead will lead the coaching staff, supported by batting coach Luke Ronchi. NZC development coach Graeme Aldridge will step in as bowling coach while Jacob Oram takes a break.

New Zealand ODI squad:

Tom Latham (C/WK), Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young

Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series schedule: