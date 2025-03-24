BCB set to issue NOCs for three players to feature in PSL 10

Litton Das plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on October 31, 2023 in Kolkata. - ICC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to grant No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to three of its players—Litton Das, Nahid Rana, and Rishad Hossain—to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, scheduled from April 11 to May 18.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das was picked by Karachi Kings, while leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and pacer Nahid Rana were selected by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, respectively, in the PSL players' draft held on January 13.

"The board is positive about the NOCs. All the players will get NOCs. But the board will take decision for how long they will get it," BCB's cricket operation in-charge Shahriar Nafees said.

"The board will announce its decision after considering their availability within the next one or two days…Rishad has no international matches [as he is not part of Bangladesh's red-ball squad]. But Litton and Nahid are Test team players. The board will take the decision considering their national commitments in mind," he added.

Bangladesh is set to host Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series between April 20 and May 2, which may impact the availability of Litton and Nahid in the PSL.

Meanwhile, a member of the selection panel stated that they would communicate with Nahid's PSL franchise to manage his workload during the tournament.

"Nahid's workload management is an issue. Someone from us may contact them to play him while keeping workload management in mind. We may have a directive for him. Even in Abahani [in DPL], he is not playing all the matches as part of his workload management," said the official about Nahid.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that the replacement draft for the 10th edition of the PSL will be held on Monday in a virtual session.

During the draft, franchises will name replacements for five players who will be unavailable for certain matches. Consequently, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will select replacements for Nahid Rana (Gold category) and Litton Das (Silver category), respectively.

Additionally, South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen (Islamabad United, Supplementary category), New Zealand’s Mark Chapman (Quetta Gladiators, Platinum category), and Kane Williamson (Karachi Kings, Supplementary category) will also be partially replaced.

Furthermore, Peshawar Zalmi will pick a replacement for South African fast-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who made a last-minute move to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Bosch’s withdrawal has reportedly frustrated senior PCB officials, raising concerns about his commitment to the PSL.