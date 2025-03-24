Major update on Tamim Iqbal after emergency stent surgery

Tamim Iqbal gets emotional while announcing his retirement during press conference in Chattogram on July 6, 2023. - AFP

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal is currently under observation at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of KPJ Specialized Hospital in Savar following a successful stent procedure.

"By the grace of Allah, Tamim's condition has improved. He suffered a heart attack, which required an angiogram, angioplasty, and stenting. The procedure went smoothly, and the blockage in his artery has been completely removed," said the hospital's media director, Dr. Rajib Hasan, during a press briefing.

Tamim experienced the heart attack earlier in the morning at BKSP during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"He fell ill around 9:00–9:30 AM at BKSP and was brought here for medical attention," Dr. Hasan stated.

Initially, there were plans to transfer Tamim to Dhaka via helicopter for advanced treatment. However, after receiving initial care, he felt better and decided to return to BKSP. Unfortunately, his condition worsened, prompting his return to the hospital.

"His condition deteriorated later, and he was brought back to the hospital, where he received the necessary treatment," Dr. Hasan added.

Although Tamim is showing signs of recovery post-surgery, he remains in a critical state.

"His condition was severe. Even after the stenting procedure, he remains under close observation. It will take some time for his condition to stabilize. We are doing our best, and we ask everyone to pray for Tamim bhai," the physician urged.

It is pertinent to mention that the 36-year-old was one of the most experienced Bangladesh cricketers, having played across all three formats.

Here’s a summary of his career stats: