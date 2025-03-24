Novak Djokovic rewrites Masters 1000 history with Miami victory

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic celebrates after his match against Camilo Ugo Carabelli (not pictured) on day six of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, US, on March 23, 2025. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis legend, proved that he is far from finished by securing his 411th Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Masters 1000 match victory on Sunday.

The 6-1 7-6(1) third-round victory over Argentine lucky Camilo Ugo Carabelli at the Miami Open also brings him closer to his 100th singles title.

With over 400 weeks at world number one, Djokovic currently ranks fifth, but at 37, he emphasises that reclaiming the top spot is no longer his primary goal.

"If it comes as a consequence of great results and titles that I win in a season, then that's amazing. But that's not my objective," Djokovic told reporters.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said that he will happily take major tournament victories over the top spot in the twilight of his glittering career.

"My objective is to be able to play my best tennis at the Grand Slams and the tournaments where I participate. My schedule is revised, so obviously I'm not chasing ranking points.

"It's different nowadays, maybe, than it was a few years back (or) for most of my career, to be honest. I'm happy to win a Grand Slam and a big tournament rather than getting to number one. Right now that's more important for me."

Jimmy Connors with 109 and Roger Federer with 103 are the only men with more titles than Djokovic but he said climbing to the top of the list could be difficult.

"It would definitely be amazing to get to that record," Djokovic added. "Connors is someone that I truly admire and respect. He's always very supportive of me in public, I'm thankful for that. It would be amazing.

"But again, it's probably more difficult to achieve that nowadays for me than maybe it was some years ago. I'll go step by step. I'll see. I don't know how long I'm going to compete for. But I'm still enjoying myself when I play well."