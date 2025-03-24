Tamim Iqbal hospitalized after suffering heart attack during DPL match

Tamim Iqbal sitting in the dugout during Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Durdanto Dhaka in Chattogram on February 14, 2024. - FortuneBarishal

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been hospitalized after suffering a major heart attack during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match in Savar on Monday.

The 36-year-old batter, leading Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club at BKSP, experienced chest discomfort while on the field.

After receiving initial medical attention, he was rushed to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

"He complained of chest pain and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent an ECG," BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury confirmed. "There was a minor issue, and sometimes, it is difficult to immediately assess the condition of the heart.

"In the first blood test, some irregularities were detected. He said he was feeling uncomfortable and wanted to return to Dhaka. An ambulance was arranged, but when he was leaving the hospital and returning to the field, he experienced chest pain again. He was then taken back to the hospital, where it was confirmed that he had suffered a massive heart attack. He is now under observation at Fazilatunnesa Hospital."

Tamim is currently undergoing an emergency procedure to insert a stent and restore proper blood flow.

Meanwhile, several Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) directors are traveling to Savar, and the board meeting scheduled for Monday has been postponed due to the situation.

Tamim Iqbal, one of Bangladesh’s most accomplished cricketers, retired from international cricket in 2023 but has continued playing domestic cricket.

His condition is being closely monitored, and further updates are expected soon.