'Play against Bangladesh,' says former Pakistan cricketer after New Zealand T20I defeat

Former cricketer Basit Ali launched a scathing attack after Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat against New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Mount Maunganui.

Following a remarkable victory in the third T20I, Pakistan's inexperienced batting lineup crumbled against the towering pace duo of Zakary Foulkes and Jacob Duffy.

The script remained unchanged from the previous matches, as the Kiwis continued to dominate Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan.

Pakistan's bowlers once again leaked runs generously, allowing New Zealand to surpass the 200-run mark in the series yet again.

The Men in Green desperately needed a standout performance, similar to Hassan Nawaz’s unbeaten 105-run blitz in the previous game, to keep their hopes alive.

However, their dream was swiftly crushed as Duffy and Foulkes dismantled Pakistan’s batting order with ease, handing them a crushing 115-run defeat.

Following Pakistan's dismal performance, Basit Ali did not hold back in his criticism. He argued that if the management and board intend to persist with the current squad, Pakistan should consider playing against lower-ranked teams like Nepal or Ireland.

"Kids are not playing against us. If you want to keep this team, do it against Nepal or Ireland. You are wasting time. Just like the domestic T20 tournament is a waste of time and money, this tour is just like that. It is better to play against Bangladesh," Basit said.

Throughout the 221-run chase, Pakistan’s batters appeared clueless against a disciplined New Zealand pace attack. Foulkes and Duffy exploited their height advantage to generate bounce and swing, leaving Pakistan in tatters.

With New Zealand securing an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, the final T20I in Wellington on Wednesday has now been reduced to a mere formality.