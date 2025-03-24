Multan overcome Karachi Whites to secure National T20 Cup semi-final spot

Multan Region celebrate during National T20 Cup quarter-final match against Karachi Region Whites at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 23, 2025. - PCB

FAISALABAD: Multan Region edged past Karachi Region Whites by seven runs in a thrilling second quarter-final of the ongoing National T20 Cup at Iqbal Stadium on Sunday night, booking their place in the semi-finals.

Batting first, Multan Region posted a competitive total of 155/9 in 20 overs. Zeeshan Ashraf led the charge with a blistering 60 off 34 balls, smashing nine boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of 176.47.

His innings provided Multan with a solid platform despite the early dismissal of captain Zain Abbas (9 off 11) by Mir Hamza.

Zeeshan formed a brief partnership with Uzair Mumtaz (3 off 8) before the latter was run out by Haroon Arshad.

Contributions from Muhammad Shahzad (36 off 25) and Hamayun Altaf (19 off 16) helped push the total past the 150-mark, but Karachi Whites' bowlers tightened their grip in the latter half.

Haroon Arshad (2/21) and Saud Shakeel (2/26) were instrumental in restricting Multan, while Danish Aziz, Arif Yaqoob, Mir Hamza, and Mohammad Taha chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing 156 for victory, Karachi Whites faltered early, losing captain Saud Shakeel for a duck in the second over. Shan Masood (3 off 9) and Khurram Manzoor (12 off 17) also struggled, leaving Karachi reeling at 18/3 inside the powerplay.

However, Haroon Arshad counter-attacked with a brisk 42 off 29 balls, featuring four boundaries and a six. He was well-supported by Mohammad Taha, who contributed 36 off 30 deliveries.

Their 79-run partnership revived Karachi’s hopes before both batters fell in quick succession.

Late contributions from Saad Baig (25 off 19) and Muhammad Umar (7 off 2, including a six) helped Karachi push their total to 148/8, falling just short of the target.

Mohammad Ismail was the pick of the bowlers for Multan, claiming three wickets, while Faisal Akram took two. Arafat Minhas, Ali Majid, and Wasim Akram Jr. picked up one wicket each.