IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma equals Glenn Maxwell’s unwanted record as CSK defeat MI

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (Left) plays a shot during IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on March 23, 2025 and Rohit Sharma (Right) during net session ahead of their match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on March 21, 2025. - BCCI/MumbaiIndians

CHENNAI: Rohit Sharma endured a forgettable outing as Mumbai Indians (MI) faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The veteran opener failed to open his account, marking his 18th duck in IPL history and equaling the unwanted record held by Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

The 37-year-old Mumbai Indians’ all-time leading run-scorer, faced three dot balls before edging a simple catch to Shivam Dube off Khaleel Ahmed’s bowling in the first over.

His latest dismissal put him level with Maxwell and Karthik for the most ducks in IPL history.

Most Ducks in IPL History:

Glenn Maxwell (DC/KXIP/MI/RCB) – 18

Dinesh Karthik (DC/GL/KKR/KXIP/MI/RCB) – 18

Rohit Sharma (DC/MI) – 18

Piyush Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI) – 16

Sunil Narine (KKR) – 16

Rohit’s tally of 18 ducks has come in 258 IPL matches, whereas Maxwell recorded his in 134 games, and Karthik concluded his IPL career with 18 ducks in 257 matches. Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla follow the trio with 16 ducks each.

CSK started their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note, securing a four-wicket victory while chasing 156 against MI.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad set the tone with a blistering 53 off 26 balls, while Rachin Ravindra anchored the chase with an unbeaten 65 off 45 deliveries.

Earlier, CSK’s revamped bowling attack dismantled MI’s batting lineup, restricting them to 155/9. Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad was the standout performer, bagging career-best IPL figures of 4/18.

Pacer Khaleel Ahmed provided crucial early breakthroughs, dismissing both Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, finishing with 3/29. Ravichandran Ashwin, making his return to CSK, struck in his first over, adding to MI’s woes.

Despite MI’s middle-order efforts, including Tilak Varma’s aggressive 41 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 32, they struggled to post a competitive total.

Debutant left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur provided late drama, claiming three wickets, including Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda, but CSK’s dominance proved decisive.

With 31 runs required off the final four overs, Ravindra sealed the win in style with a six, while MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 0 off two balls.