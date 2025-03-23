Abbottabad ease past Lahore Whites to reach National T20 Cup semi-final

Abbottabad players celebrate taking a wicket during thier National T20 Cup quarter-final against Lahore Whites at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 23, 2025. — PCB

FAISALABAD: A combined bowling effort, followed by Kamran Ghulam’s unbeaten half-century, propelled Abbottabad Region to seal the National T20 Cup semi-final berth with a six-wicket victory over Lahore Whites here at the Iqbal Stadium on Sunday.

Abbottabad captain Yasir Shah’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as their bowling unit restricted Lahore Whites to a below-par 130/5 in the allotted 20 overs despite Muhammad Akhlaq’s half-century.

The wicketkeeper batter waged a lone battle for Lahore Whites with a gutsy half-century, top-scoring with 59 off 49 deliveries, laced with seven fours and a six.

Middle-order batter Kamran Afzal was the other notable contributor for Lahore Whites, thanks to his brisk 25-run cameo at the backend.

Khalid Usman was the pick of the Abbottabad bowlers, taking two wickets for just 15 runs in his four overs, while Arshad Iqbal and Yasir made one scalp apiece.

In response, Abbottabad comfortably chased down the modest 131-run target for the loss of just four wickets and 13 balls to spare, thanks to Ghulam.

The Pakistan international top-scored for Abbottabad in the run chase with an unbeaten 58 off 41 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes.

He was involved in two crucial partnerships with opener Shahzaib Khan and middle-order batter Afaq Ahmed, who contributed 28 and 31 respectively.



For his match-winning knock, Kamran Ghulam was adjudged the Player of the Match.

For Lahore Whites, Mohammad Faiq, Kamran, Mohammad Salman and Ubaid Shah picked up one wicket apiece.

It is pertinent to mention that Abbottabad’s semi-final opponent will be finalised after the completion of the remaining three quarter-final fixtures.

The second quarter-final of the ongoing National T20 Cup is scheduled later today between Karachi Whites and Multan, while the remaining two will take place on Monday.