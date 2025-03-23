PSL 10 replacement draft to take place on Monday

Islamabad United players celebrate winning the PSL 9 after beating Multan Sultans in the final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18, 2024. — PCB

LAHORE: The replacement draft for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place on Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday.

According to the cricket board, the replacement draft will be held on Monday evening in a virtual session as the franchises will partially replace five players, who are unavailable for a few matches.

As a result, former champions Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will name replacements for Nahid Rana (Gold category) and Litton Das (Silver category) respectively.

Furthermore, South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen, who was roped in by defending champions Islamabad United in the Supplementary category and the New Zealand duo of Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson drafted by Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in the Platinum and Supplementary category respectively will also be replaced partially.

Meanwhile, Zalmi will make a pick to replace South Africa’s fast-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who made a last-minute move to the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 — a decision that sparked concerns over his commitment to the PSL and reportedly frustrated senior PCB officials.

In response, the PCB initiated legal proceedings through Bosch’s agent, citing a breach of contract.

Earlier this week, Bosch submitted his response to Pakistani officials, clarifying that his decision was not meant to undermine the PSL and instead cited financial security and long-term career growth as key factors behind his move.

The eagerly awaited 10th edition of the PSL is set to kick off on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Additionally, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with participating teams to be announced later.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also include three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).