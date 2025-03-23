Shoaib Akhtar ‘fed up’ of Virender Sehwag for constantly mentioning triple century

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar (left) and an undated picture of India's Virender Sehwag from a practice session. — Instagram/AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar called out India’s Virender Sehwag for repeatedly recalling his infamous 300-run knock against Pakistan in 2004, stating that the latter has been playing the same tape for 20 years.

The banter began when Sehwag shared a video clip of a commercial on Instagram and referenced his triple century in the post caption.

His continuous mention of the knock did not sit well with Akhtar, who called out the former Indian batter and offered him an induction into the Guinness World Records for saying the word “300” the most by any person in the world.

“I saw a video of Viru Paaji. Man, I am fed up of hearing him talk. It is the same tape he has been playing for the last 20 years – ‘300, 300, 300’. Come on, brother, I was there too when you scored that 300,” said Shoaib Akhtar in his Instagram video.

"You played really well, no doubt. But it is the month of fasting, and one has to control their tongue – so please, stop now. If you want an entry in the Guinness World Records, I can get that done: ‘The person who says 300 the most in the world – Virender Sehwag!’”





For the unversed, Sehwag played a 309-run knock against Pakistan in the first Test in Multan in 2004.

His marathon knock, coupled with Sachin Tendulkar’s unbeaten 194, helped India to amass a mammoth total of 675/5d while batting first.

Pakistan, in response, managed to score 407 all out, allowing India to enforce the follow-on. The home side could score 216 in the second innings and thus succumbed to an innings and 52-run defeat.