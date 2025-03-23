Top seeds Zverev and Sabalenka advance at Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka hits a forehand against Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)(not pictured) on day three of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in USA on March 20, 2025. - Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka reached the last 16 at the Miami Open when Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired injured on Saturday, while men's top seed Alexander Zverev beat Jacob Fearnley 6-2 6-4 to reach the third round.

Sabalenka, who arrived in Miami fresh off a loss in last week's Indian Wells final, wrapped up the first set 6-1 before Romanian Ruse was forced to retire with a right thigh injury.

Up next for three-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka will be the winner of Saturday's night match on Grandstand between American defending Miami champion Danielle Collins and Swiss qualifier Rebeka Masarova.

Naomi Osaka won 7-6(6) 3-6 6-4 against American wild card Hailey Baptiste while Italian sixth seed Jasmine Paolini advanced when Ons Jabeur, trailing 4-3 in the opening set, had to retire with a left leg injury.

Third seed Coco Gauff also progressed with a 6-2 6-4 win over Greece's Maria Sakkari.

On the men's side, Zverev looked comfortable against British qualifier Fearnley as the German mixed a solid serve with dominance from the baseline while saving the only two break points he faced during the 74-minute match.

For Zverev, who lost at the first hurdle in Indian Wells, the win gave him a German record 145th Masters 1000 win, one more than Tommy Haas. He now faces Australia's Jordan Thompson.

"Happy to kind of have improved a few things from Indian Wells where I didn't feel well on the court. I didn't feel like I played good," Zverev told reporters.

"Hopefully this is just the first of many matches for me here and I can continue playing well."

Hong Kong wild card Coleman Wong stunned 13th seed Ben Shelton 7-6(3) 2-6 7-6(5) to advance, while Canada's Denis Shapovalov and American third seed Taylor Fritz also won and will meet in the third round.