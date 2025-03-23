Pakistan bag unwanted record against New Zealand in fourth T20I

Zakary Foulkes of New Zealand (L) celebrates his wicket of Irfan Khan of Pakistan during game four of the Men's T20 series against Pakistan at Bay Oval, on March 23, 2025, in Mount Maunganui. - AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pakistan suffered their heaviest T20 International defeat as New Zealand cruised to a commanding 115-run victory at Bay Oval, sealing the five-match series with a game to spare.

Chasing a daunting target of 221, Pakistan collapsed to 105 all out in 16.2 overs, handing New Zealand an unassailable 3-1 lead ahead of the series finale in Wellington on Wednesday.

The loss surpassed Pakistan’s previous worst T20I defeat—a 95-run drubbing, also at the hands of New Zealand in Wellington in 2016.

The tourists endured a disastrous start, stumbling to 9-3 inside two overs and then 56-8 at the halfway stage. New Zealand seamers Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes wreaked havoc under the floodlights, sharing six wickets between them while exploiting significant movement with the ball.

Irfan Khan Niazi (24) was the only Pakistan top-order batter to reach double figures, as key players Mohammad Haris (2), Salman Ali Agha (1), Shadab Khan (1), and Khushdil Shah (6) fell cheaply.

Abdul Samad (44 off 30) ensured Pakistan avoided their lowest-ever T20I total of 74 (against Australia in 2012) and surpassed their worst score against New Zealand—91 all out in the first match of this series.

Samad was the last man to depart, stumped by Mitchell Hay off Ish Sodhi’s bowling, after Duffy had dismissed Shaheen Shah Afridi to complete his impressive 4-20 spell.

New Zealand’s innings was spearheaded by Finn Allen, who smashed a blistering 50 off just 20 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award. Allen’s explosive start included a 19-ball half-century as he and opening partner Tim Seifert (44 off 22) put on a rapid 59-run stand.

Captain Michael Bracewell later added an unbeaten 46 off 26 balls to propel the Black Caps to 220-6.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the standout bowler, taking 3-27 from his four overs at an economy rate of 6.75, while the rest of the attack struggled, conceding over 10 runs per over.