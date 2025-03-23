'We need to do better,' says Agha Salman after New Zealand T20I defeat

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha speaks during post-match conference after defeat in fourth T20I against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 23, 2025. - Screengrab

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha reflected on his team’s performance following a crushing defeat against New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Bay Oval on Sunday.

With this loss, Pakistan conceded the five-match T20I series 3-1 after being bowled out for 115 while chasing a formidable 221-run target.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Salman admitted that New Zealand outplayed Pakistan in all departments.

"They bowled really well and completely outplayed us. Credit goes to them. The ball was swinging and turning, making it difficult in the second innings. But as international cricketers, we need to adapt and do better. It was challenging with so much swing, but we need to regroup and aim to win the last game," Salman said.

Pakistan suffered an early collapse as opener Mohammad Haris was dismissed for just two runs in the first over by Will O’Rourke.

The situation worsened in the next over when Jacob Duffy struck twice, removing Hasan Nawaz and captain Salman Ali Agha for single-digit scores, leaving Pakistan struggling at 9-3.

The downfall continued with Shadab Khan departing for just one run, dismissed by Zakary Foulkes, reducing Pakistan to 26-4 in 4.1 overs.

Irfan Khan Niazi showed some resistance with a quick 24 off 16 balls, but Duffy’s brilliance saw him dismissed at 42-5.

Khushdil Shah and Abbas Afridi failed to provide stability, while Shaheen Afridi’s departure at 56-8 signaled Pakistan’s impending defeat. Duffy claimed his fourth wicket, dismissing Haris Rauf at 80-9 in 13.5 overs.

Abdul Samad fought hard but fell short of his fifty as Pakistan’s innings ended in disappointment.

New Zealand’s openers got off to a flying start, racing to 59 in just 4.1 overs. Shaheen Afridi struggled with the new ball, but Haris Rauf provided a breakthrough by dismissing Tim Seifert for 44.

Finn Allen’s explosive fifty off just 19 balls maintained the momentum before he was removed by Abbas Afridi for 50.

Despite a minor middle-order stumble, a counter-attacking 68-run stand between Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner powered New Zealand past the 200-run mark.

Haris Rauf finished with three wickets, while Abrar Ahmed and Abbas Afridi contributed with crucial breakthroughs. However, New Zealand posted a daunting total, leaving Pakistan with a tough chase that ultimately ended in a comprehensive defeat.