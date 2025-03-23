IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants name replacement for injured Mohsin Khan

An undated picture of Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan. - AFP

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have named Shardul Thakur as a replacement for left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury.

Thakur, who went unsold in the mega auction last year, has featured in 95 IPL matches across five franchises—Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. He has taken 67 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 8.89.

The experienced all-rounder has been signed from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his reserve price of INR 2 crore. A seasoned performer across all three formats for India, Thakur brings valuable IPL experience to the LSG squad.

LSG will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals on Monday, March 24, in Visakhapatnam. The 33-year-old all-rounder has already joined the squad and is currently training in Visakhapatnam.

According to a report, Thakur had initially signed with Essex to play county cricket after an impressive Ranji Trophy campaign for Mumbai, where he scored 505 runs and took 35 wickets in nine matches following foot surgery.

However, the report added that Thakur had informed Essex he would prioritize an IPL opportunity if any franchise required a replacement player.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan reportedly suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December.

Although he joined the LSG camp, he is currently undergoing rehabilitation and working with the franchise’s support staff on his recovery plan.