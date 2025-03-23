New Zealand crush Pakistan to seal T20I series 3-1

New Zealand players celebrating after the dismissal of Hasan Nawaz during fourth T20I against Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 23, 2025. - AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by 115 runs in the fourth T20I at Bay Oval on Sunday, sealing the five-match series 3-1.

Chasing a daunting target of 221, Pakistan's batting lineup crumbled under pressure, getting bowled out for a mere 105 runs.

The visitors suffered an early setback when Mohammad Haris fell for just two runs in the first over, dismissed by Will O’Rourke.

Pakistan’s troubles deepened in the following over as Jacob Duffy removed Hasan Nawaz and captain Salman Ali Agha, both managing only a single run each, leaving the team struggling at 9-3 in just two overs.

The Men in Green endured another blow when vice-captain Shadab Khan departed for just one run, dismissed by Zakary Foulkes, reducing Pakistan to 26-4 in 4.1 overs.

Irfan Khan Niazi provided brief resistance with an aggressive 24 off 16 balls, hitting a few boundaries. However, his stay was short-lived as Duffy claimed his third wicket, leaving Pakistan reeling at 42-5.

Khushdil Shah followed suit after scoring just six runs, and Pakistan’s collapse continued as Abbas Afridi’s dismissal signaled the end of their hopes of leveling the series.

Next in line was Shaheen Shah Afridi, who departed after scoring just six runs, with Foulkes picking up his third wicket as the score stood at 56-8 in 10 overs.

Duffy was in top form as he claimed his fourth wicket, dismissing Haris Rauf for six and leaving the team struggling at 80-9 in 13.5 overs.

Middle-order batter Abdul Samad put up a valiant fight, playing a crucial knock for his side. However, he fell short of his maiden fifty and lost his wicket, bringing Pakistan's innings to a disappointing close.

After being asked to bat first, the hosts made a fiery start, with their openers racing to 59 runs in just 4.1 overs. Pakistan’s bowling attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, struggled to stem the flow of runs.

However, Haris Rauf provided a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing the dangerous Tim Seifert for 44 off 22 balls.

Despite the dismissal, Finn Allen maintained the momentum, adding 49 runs with Mark Chapman. Rauf struck again, removing Chapman for 24 off 16 balls, reducing New Zealand to 108-2 in 8.1 overs.

Allen continued his blistering assault, reaching fifty in just 19 deliveries. However, his innings ended at 50 off 20 balls when Abbas Afridi’s short delivery induced a top edge, caught by Hasan Nawaz at 134-3 in 10.1 overs.

New Zealand then faced a mini-collapse, losing James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell cheaply to Abrar Ahmed, slipping to 149-5 in 13.2 overs.

However, a counter-attacking 68-run partnership between Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner boosted the total. Rauf struck again to dismiss Santner for 29 at 205-6 in 18.2 overs.

Bracewell’s unbeaten 46 off 26 balls guided New Zealand to a formidable total. Rauf finished with three wickets, while Abrar Ahmed and Abbas Afridi shared the rest.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zak Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Will O' Rourke.