Shakib Al Hasan disappointed over lack of communication after ODI snub

Shakib Al Hasan of Surrey in bowling action during Day One of the Vitality County Championship Division One match against Somerset at The Cooper Associates County Ground on September 09, 2024 in Taunton. - AFP

Former captain Shakib Al Hasan expressed disappointment over the lack of communication from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after he was denied the opportunity to end his ODI career at the Champions Trophy due to a suspect bowling action.

The veteran all-rounder was suspended from bowling by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after being reported for a suspect action during a County Championship match between Surrey and Somerset in September 2024.

As a result, despite his vast experience of 71 Tests, 247 ODIs, and 129 T20Is, Shakib was left out of Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy squad, as the selectors did not consider him purely as a batter.

The 37-year-old was later cleared to bowl in the County Championship and The Hundred after undergoing a third assessment test—two conducted in England and one in India.

Before appearing for the test, he trained for a week with his childhood mentor, Mohammad Salahuddin, and worked extensively with Surrey head coach and former England cricketer Gareth Batty for two weeks.

“Look, I don’t have any complaints, but if the communication had been better, I would have been happier,” Shakib remarked.

He also worked closely with Sirajullah Khadem, a former Bangladesh U-19 player, who shed light on the situation.

“I believe he was reported because he bowled a lot in that match. When you push yourself too hard, especially when fatigued, minor changes in your action can occur, leading to problems," Khadem explained.

“He is looking sharp now and seems to have regained all his tricks," he added.