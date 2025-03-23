Champions Trophy: PCB COO slams ICC over exclusion from closing ceremony

PCB COO Sumair Ahmad Syed (Left) an important press conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on March 22, 2025 and ICC Chair, Jay Shah presents the ICC Champions Trophy to Indian captain Rohit Sharma (Right) after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Dubai.. - PCB/ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sumair Ahmad Syed has termed the exclusion of PCB officials from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 closing ceremony as "administrative mismanagement" by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

PCB officials were notably absent from the presentation ceremony, where medals and awards were distributed to the winning and runner-up teams. Instead, ICC Chief Jay Shah and officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were present on stage.

During a media conference on Saturday at Gaddafi Stadium, Sumair expressed his disappointment over the incident.

"I was at the final of the ICC Champions Trophy as the chairman couldn't attend. We asked the ICC for an explanation, but their response was unsatisfactory. Therefore, we have sought further clarity. At this point, I would call it administrative mismanagement on the ICC’s part—and everyone knows who is behind it," Sumair stated.

Former cricketers, including Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar, voiced their concerns over the absence of PCB representation at the prestigious event.

Akram remarked that it seemed "odd" that no official from the host nation was present on stage.

In response to the growing criticism, the ICC addressed the matter after Geo News sought clarification.

"Mr. Naqvi was unavailable and did not travel to Dubai for the final," an ICC spokesperson confirmed.

"The ICC only invites the head of the host board—such as the president, vice president, chairman, or CEO—to participate in the awards ceremony. Other board officials, even if present at the venue, are not part of the stage proceedings," the spokesperson explained.

On the field, India emerged victorious in the final, successfully chasing a target of 252 runs with six wickets and six balls to spare, thanks to a match-winning half-century from captain Rohit Sharma.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 251 runs, with Daryl Mitchell scoring a resilient half-century.

This victory marked India's third Champions Trophy title, having previously won the tournament in 2002 and 2013.