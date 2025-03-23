Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand in fourth T20I

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during toss time ahead of fourth T20I at Mount Maunganui on March 23, 2025. - PCB

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Bay Oval on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zak Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Will O' Rourke.

Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other in 47 T20I matches. Out of these, New Zealand have won 21, while Pakistan have emerged victorious on 24 occasions. Two games ended without a result.

Matches played: 47

Pakistan won: 24

New Zealand won: 21

No Result: 2

Form Guide

Pakistan will look to regain their momentum and aim to level the series after their record win in the third T20I against the Blackcaps.

New Zealand will look to bounce back and strengthen their grip on the series, which they still lead 2-1 despite their heavy defeat in the previous match.

Pakistan: L, A, L, L, W (Most Recent First)

New Zealand: W, L, W, W, L