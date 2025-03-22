Pakistan clinches another Gold at ITF Masters World Championship

Aisam-ul-Haq & Magali Girard win gold in ITF Masters 40+ Mixed Doubles in Manavgat, Turkey on March 22, 2025. - Pakistan Tennis Federation

TURKEY: Pakistan’s veteran tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, alongside his French partner Magali Girard, secured a gold medal in the Mixed Doubles category at the ITF Masters 40+ World Championship.

In a gripping final, Aisam and Magali triumphed over Germany’s Katharina Rath and Andreas Theussen with a 7-5, 6-3 victory to claim the championship title.

The match featured a dramatic turnaround as Aisam and his partner were trailing 2-5 in the first set before staging a remarkable comeback to win 7-5. They then dominated the second set, sealing a 6-3 victory.

Expressing his joy, Aisam said, "I am very happy and humbled by this victory! I thank Allah for granting me the strength and resilience to win another gold medal for Pakistan."

"This victory is dedicated to the nation—a special gift on the occasion of Pakistan Day (March 23). Seeing Pakistan’s flag rise on the international stage fills my heart with pride," he added.

Aisam continued his golden run by securing another gold medal in the Men’s 45 Doubles category at the ITF Masters World Championship on March 22.

Teaming up with fellow Pakistani Aqeel Khan, the duo displayed sheer dominance throughout the tournament.

After receiving a first-round bye, Aisam and Aqeel cruised past Okan Okyay and Lebit Umut Yurtoglu with a commanding 6-0, 6-2 victory in the second round.

Their dominance continued in the quarterfinals, where they defeated Philipp Heger and Aleksander Wrobel 6-3, 6-2. The semifinals saw them overpower Carsten Groeger and Pedro Nieto Orellana with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 win.

The final proved to be their toughest challenge, as they faced Lari Kiiski (Finland) and Andreas Lindgren (Sweden). The opening set was a tense battle, with Aisam and Aqeel edging out a thrilling tiebreaker 13-11.

However, they asserted complete control in the second set, sealing the gold medal with a resounding 7-6, 6-0 victory.