Ajinkya Rahane creates IPL history during opening clash against RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane during IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 22, 2025. - Reuters

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane etched his name in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Saturday (March 22) by becoming the first Indian player to lead three different franchises in the tournament.

Rahane achieved this milestone during the opening match of IPL 2025 between KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The match marked Rahane’s 26th outing as an IPL captain. Previously, he led Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in one match during IPL 2017 and captained Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 24 matches across IPL 2018 and 2019.

Elite List of Three-Team IPL Captains

Kumar Sangakkara – Punjab Kings (13), Deccan Chargers (25), Sunrisers Hyderabad (9)

Mahela Jayawardene – Punjab Kings (1), Kochi Tuskers Kerala (13), Delhi Capitals (16)

Steve Smith – Pune Warriors India (1), Rising Pune Supergiant (15), Rajasthan Royals (27)

Ajinkya Rahane – Rising Pune Supergiant (1), Rajasthan Royals (24), Kolkata Knight Riders (1)*

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith led Pune Warriors India in one match of IPL 2012, Rajasthan Royals in 27 matches, and Rising Pune Supergiant in 15 matches.

Meanwhile, Jayawardene captained Punjab Kings in one match during IPL 2010, Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 13 matches in IPL 2011, and Delhi Capitals in 16 matches across IPL 2012 and 2013.

The list is set to grow on Tuesday (March 25) when Shreyas Iyer takes the field as Punjab Kings’ new captain. Iyer has previously captained Delhi Capitals in 41 matches across three seasons and KKR in 29 matches across two seasons (IPL 2022 and 2024).

The 30-year-old batter was signed for a record-breaking ₹26.75 crore by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He remains the only captain in IPL history to play in the final with two different franchises.

As he embarks on his new journey, Iyer will be aiming to become the first captain to win an IPL title with two different teams.