India to host West Indies for two-Test series in October 2025

The Indian cricket team is set to host the West Indies for a two-match Test series in October 2025, with fixtures scheduled in Mohali and Kolkata.

The series will commence in Mohali from October 2 to 6, followed by the second Test at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, beginning on October 10.

India, fresh off their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph in Dubai, will transition to the longest format of the game after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India has previously reached two ICC World Test Championship finals, finishing as runners-up against New Zealand and Australia.

However, they failed to secure a third consecutive final berth in the 2023–25 cycle, finishing third in the standings behind South Africa and Australia.

The Proteas topped the table and will face Australia in the final at Lord’s, England, starting June 11, 2025.

India’s campaign was derailed after suffering a home whitewash against New Zealand, followed by a 3-1 series defeat to Australia away, ultimately ending their hopes of reaching another final.

Before the Test series against the West Indies, India will also play a five-match Test series against England on home soil from June 20 to August 4, 2025.