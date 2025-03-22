Pakistan pacers back calls to lift saliva ban

Pacers Naseem Shah and Wasim Jr. speak to Geo News during a training session at the LCCA in Lahore. – Reporter

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowlers have expressed their support for lifting the ban on using saliva to shine the ball.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has removed the restriction on applying saliva to the ball for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) initially imposed the ban during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the past five years, fast bowlers in international cricket have relied on sweat instead of saliva to maintain the ball’s condition.

Pakistan’s fast bowler Naseem Shah, speaking to Geo News, acknowledged the impact of the ban and emphasized the advantages of saliva in preserving the ball.

“For the past few years, bowlers have been using sweat to shine the ball. However, saliva makes the process more effective. If allowed, one side of the ball will shine properly, which can aid in achieving reverse swing,” he stated.

He also noted that while ball maintenance is crucial, good bowling remains the key to success.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. echoed these sentiments, stating that using saliva would be beneficial for reverse swing.

“Right now, we are managing without it, but if permitted, it would certainly help us,” he said.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf also weighed in on the discussion, explaining that the saliva ban was implemented as a precaution during COVID-19.

“Saliva makes the ball shine faster and more effectively than sweat. Many believe bowling has changed significantly since the ban. If saliva is allowed again, bowling will return to its traditional form, restoring balance to the game,” he remarked.

Young pacer Akif Javed highlighted the challenges bowlers have faced since the restriction was enforced.

“The ban made it difficult to generate reverse swing, as applying sweat on both sides of the ball reduced its effectiveness. If the restriction is lifted, it will be a major boost for fast bowlers,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ODI squad is currently training at the LCCA in Lahore and will depart for New Zealand on March 23. The three-match series is scheduled to take place from March 29 to April 5.