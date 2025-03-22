National T20 Cup: Sahibzada Farhan breaks Kamran Akmal's long-standing record

Peshawar Regions' Sahibzada Farhan plays record breaking innings during National T20 Cup match against Quetta at the Multan Cricket Stadium on March 21, 2025. - PCB

MULTAN: Sahibzada Farhan delivered a record-breaking performance on Friday night, surpassing Kamran Akmal’s long-standing record with a stunning innings against Quetta at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Farhan smashed an unbeaten 162 off just 72 deliveries, eclipsing Akmal’s 150-run knock for Lahore Whites against Islamabad in Rawalpindi in 2017.

His blistering innings, featuring 14 fours and 11 sixes, propelled Peshawar into the quarter-finals of the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Highest Individual Score in National T20 Cup

Player Runs Balls Team Opposition Date Sahibzada Farhan 162* 72 Peshawar Quetta 21 March, 2025 Kamran Akmal 150* 71 Lahore Islamabad 24 November, 2017

Mukhtar Ahmed 123 67 Sialkot Karachi 8 September, 2015

Mukhtar Ahmed 117 58 FATA Karachi 22 November, 2017 Mohammad Faiq 116* 56 Lahore Larkana 17 March, 2025

Not only this, but Farhan also notched up the joint third-highest score in the T20 format, joining the likes of former West Indies legend and RCB opening batter Chris Gayle, who tops the list with an unbeaten 175 during an IPL clash against Pune Warriors.

He is followed by Australia's Aaron Finch, who scored 172 runs against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza scored an unbeaten 162 runs in a domestic T20 competition, along with Hazratullah Zazai, who achieved the same score in a match against Ireland.

Batting first, Peshawar posted a formidable total of 239 in their 20 overs, propelled by Farhan’s extraordinary innings.

The 29-year-old, who had already registered two half-centuries and a century in the tournament, now holds the record for the highest individual score in a T20 match in Pakistan.

In response, Quetta struggled to build momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals before being dismissed for 113 in 19.3 overs.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai top-scored with a 47-ball 46, while Usman Tariq starred with the ball, returning figures of 4-0-17-4. Nizar Ali (4-0-22-3) and Mohammad Imran Jr. (3.3-0-11-2) collectively claimed five wickets.

For those unaware, Peshawar will now face Faisalabad Region in the quarter-finals at Iqbal Stadium on March 24.