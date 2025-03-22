Pakistan team reach Mount Maunganui for fourth T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan cricket team reach Mount Maunganui for the fourth T20I against New Zealand on March 22, 2025. - PCB

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Mount Maunganui from Auckland on Saturday ahead of the crucial fourth T20I against New Zealand.

The match is set to take place tomorrow at 7:10 PM local time (11:10 AM PST).





Pakistan is currently engaged in a five-match T20I series against the hosts, who lead 2-1.

After suffering back-to-back defeats in the opening two games, the Green Shirts bounced back emphatically in the third T20I with a dominant performance.

Chasing a daunting 205-run target, Pakistan secured victory in style, reaching the target with 24 balls to spare while losing just one wicket.

Openers Mohammad Haris and Hasan Ali provided a flying start, adding 74 runs in the powerplay before Haris departed after scoring a quickfire 41 off 20 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Following his dismissal, skipper Salman Ali Agha joined Hasan in the middle, and the duo forged an unbeaten 133-run partnership to steer Pakistan to a resounding win.

Hasan starred with a blistering unbeaten 105 off 45 deliveries, featuring 10 fours and seven sixes, while Agha contributed an impressive 51 off 31 balls, laced with six fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Pakistan’s bowlers delivered a strong performance to restrict New Zealand despite a stellar knock from Mark Chapman.

Shaheen Shah Afridi provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Finn Allen, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Haris Rauf. Tim Seifert and Chapman then built a brief 40-run stand before Rauf struck to remove Seifert.

Chapman played a sensational innings, smashing 94 off 44 balls, and formed quick partnerships with Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham.

However, Pakistan’s bowlers struck at regular intervals, reducing New Zealand to 164/7 in 15 overs, with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claiming two crucial wickets. Michael Bracewell’s late 31-run cameo helped push New Zealand to a competitive total before Rauf dismissed him.

Rauf led Pakistan’s bowling attack with impressive figures of 3/29, while Afridi, Abrar, and Abbas Afridi picked up two wickets each.

With momentum on their side, Pakistan will aim to level the series in the upcoming fourth T20I and take the contest to a decider.