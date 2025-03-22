WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan breaks Naseem Shah's phone during practice game

Mohammad Rizwan (left) plays a shot that breaks Naseem Shah's (right) phone during a scenario-based practice match at the LCCA in Lahore on March 21, 2025. - X

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan accidentally broke pacer Naseem Shah's phone during a practice game at the LCCA, where the national team is undergoing training for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

A video of the incident quickly went viral, showing Rizwan playing a lofted shot for a six. The ball soared towards the dressing room and struck Naseem's phone, which was placed on a chair.

Naseem hurried to check if his phone was still functional, but his expressions suggested that it had been damaged beyond repair.





Meanwhile, Pakistan's squad is gearing up for the ODI series against New Zealand, but they will be without their experienced openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, both sidelined due to injuries.

The squad sees the return of Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Wasim Jr., while Akif Javed is set to make his international debut.

Notably, Pakistan’s ODI squad will depart for New Zealand on March 23, with the three-match series scheduled to take place from March 29 to April 5.

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts are currently competing in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with the hosts leading 2-1.

After back-to-back defeats in the first two games, Pakistan bounced back with a dominant performance in the third T20I.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 204 all out, thanks to Mark Chapman’s explosive 94-run knock. In response, Pakistan stunned the hosts with a commanding chase, reaching the target with 24 balls to spare.

Hasan Nawaz stole the show with a blistering century, surpassing Babar Azam’s record for the fastest T20I hundred by a Pakistani batsman. Babar previously achieved the feat in 49 balls against South Africa in 2021.

For the unversed, the fourth T20I will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, where Pakistan will aim to level the series.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

New Zealand Squad for Last Two T20Is: Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mitchell Hay (wk), Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk), Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi.