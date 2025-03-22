New Zealand revamp squad for final two T20Is against Pakistan

Ben Sears celebrates with team after taking wicket during second T20I against Pakistan in Dunedin on March 18, 2025. - AFP

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been officially ruled out of the fourth and fifth T20Is against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury, as confirmed by the cricket board on Saturday.

Despite being named in the squad, Henry will now focus on his rehabilitation program.

Zakary Foulkes, initially selected for only the first three matches of the series, has been retained as Henry’s replacement for the final two games.

Foulkes impressed with figures of 1 for 11 in three overs during the first T20I and none for 32 in the second, both of which New Zealand won.

In another squad change, Kyle Jamieson has been omitted from the remaining matches. Jamieson was named Player of the Match in the first T20I after taking 3 for 8 but proved expensive in the third game, conceding 54 runs without taking a wicket in New Zealand’s only defeat of the series.

Will O'Rourke, who was initially part of the squad for the first three games, replaces Jamieson.

Henry sustained his right shoulder injury while diving in the outfield during New Zealand’s Champions Trophy semi-final victory over South Africa earlier this month, which ruled him out of the final against India. He has also been managing a persistent left knee issue.

Among New Zealand's fast bowlers, Jacob Duffy has played all three matches, leading the wicket charts with seven scalps.

James Neesham and Ben Sears have each featured in two games, while spinners Ish Sodhi and captain Michael Bracewell have been part of all three encounters.

New Zealand currently leads the five-match series 2-1. The fourth T20I will be played on Sunday in Mount Maunganui, followed by the final match on Wednesday in Wellington.

New Zealand Squad for Last Two T20Is vs Pakistan

Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mitchell Hay (wk), Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk), Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi.