Peshawar Region, Lahore Blues secure quarter-final spots in National T20 Cup

Peshawar players celebrate during National T20 Cup match against Lahore Whites at the Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore region blues players during their match against Dera Murad Jamali on March 19. - PCB

MULTAN: Peshawar Region from Group A and Lahore Region Blues from Group B booked their spots in the quarter-finals of the ongoing National T20 Cup after winning their final group-stage matches on Friday night.

The 32-match group stage concluded with Lahore Whites, Peshawar Region, Karachi Region Whites and Lahore Region Blues confirming their berths in the quarter-finals.

Lahore Whites’ victory earlier in the day meant Peshawar needed a dominant win to qualify. Sahibzada Farhan delivered a record-breaking performance, smashing an unbeaten 162 off 72 balls to ensure his team's progression.

Batting first, Peshawar posted a formidable 239 runs in their 20 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan, who had already registered two half-centuries and a century in the tournament, surpassed Kamran Akmal's unbeaten 150 against Islamabad, setting a new record for the highest individual score in T20 cricket in Pakistan. His scintillating knock featured 14 fours and 11 sixes.

In response, Quetta struggled to build momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals before being bowled out for 113 in 19.3 overs.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai top-scored with 46 off 47 balls, while Usman Tariq (4-0-17-4), Nizar Ali (4-0-22-3), and Mohammad Imran Jr. (3.3-0-11-2) played key roles in dismantling the batting lineup.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Karachi Whites' earlier win meant that the second Group B fixture between Lahore Blues and Islamabad became a virtual knockout match, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals.

Chasing 119, Lahore Blues secured victory thanks to Imran Butt’s unbeaten 63 off 53 balls, which included nine fours, sealing their place in the next round.

Earlier, Islamabad managed 118-9 in their 20 overs, with captain Rohail Nazir top-scoring with 39 off 32 balls, including three fours and a six. Hussain Talat was the standout bowler, claiming 4-14 in three overs.

The quarter-finals will take place on March 23 and 24 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, with the first match on each day scheduled to begin at 7 PM PKT.