Karachi Kings' Kane Williamson gets last-minute call to commentate in IPL

Former captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference prior to the CC Men's Cricket World New Zealand & Sri Lanka Net Sessions at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 08, 2023 in Bengaluru. - AFP

New Zealand cricket star Kane Williamson may have gone unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, but he will still be part of the tournament—this time from the commentary box.

According to Indian media reports, the veteran batter has received a last-minute call to join the IPL commentary panel for a brief 10-day stint during the early matches of the tournament.

His expert analysis and deep understanding of the game are expected to add value to the coverage, offering fans unique insights into player strategies and match dynamics.

Following his commentary role in the IPL, Williamson will shift his focus to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, where he has been signed by Karachi Kings.

Both Kane Williamson and a former Australian legend David Warner are part of the Kings’ squad for PSL 10, bringing experience to the team as they aim to make a strong impact.

The upcoming edition of the PSL, running from April 8 to May 18, will coincide with the IPL for the first time, presenting cricket fans with an unprecedented overlap of two major T20 leagues.

The tournament will feature matches across four venues: Rawalpindi, Karachi, Multan, and Lahore, culminating in the final in Lahore.

Although Williamson won’t be seen on the field in the IPL, his presence in the commentary box is highly anticipated, with fans eager to hear his tactical insights before he returns to action in the PSL.

For the unversed, the IPL 2025 season kicks off on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2025 Commentary Panel

Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Suresh Raina, Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammad Kaif, Piyush Chawla, Sunil Gavaskar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Michael Clarke, Matthew Hayden, Mark Boucher, RP Singh, Shane Watson, Sanjay Bangar, Varun Aaron, Pragyan Ojha, and Ajay Jadeja.