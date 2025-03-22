PSL 10: Teams confirmed for exhibition match at Arbab Niaz Stadium

Drone shot of iconic Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar on December 20, 2024.- facebook/PeshawarZamli

PESHAWAR: Cricket fever returns to Peshawar as an exhibition match between Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators is set to take place at Arbab Niaz Stadium on April 8, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the revival of top-tier cricket in the region.

This highly anticipated encounter is part of the PCB’s efforts to engage local fans and build excitement ahead of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL X).

The board aims to generate momentum for the tournament while reaffirming its commitment to expanding cricket across Pakistan.

This is not the first time the PCB has organized an exhibition match before the PSL. In 2023, a similar fixture in Quetta attracted considerable attention, highlighting the enthusiasm for cricket across the country.

The success of that event played a key role in the decision to bring high-profile cricket back to Peshawar.

Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, has been a strong advocate for hosting PSL matches in Peshawar. He previously approached PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, urging him to consider Arbab Niaz Stadium as a venue for PSL 10.

His efforts, combined with the PCB’s initiatives, have led to this exhibition match, promising an electrifying spectacle for cricket fans in the region.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar. The participating teams for this special fixture will be announced in due course.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will also feature three double-headers, with two taking place on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).

Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 10: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott (all supplementary).

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 10: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all platinum), Mohammad Haris, Corbin Bosch and Mohammad Ali (all diamond), Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad (all gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran (all silver), Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat (both emerging), Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph (both supplementary).