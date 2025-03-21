Haris Rauf achieves major landmark during third New Zealand T20I

Pakistan's Haris Rauf in action during the third T20I against New Zealand at Eden Garden in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — PCB

AUCKLAND: Pakistan’s right-arm speedster Haris Rauf added another feather to his cap as he completed 200 international wickets during the third T20I against New Zealand here at Eden Park on Friday.

Haris achieved the milestone when he dismissed New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell in the penultimate over and thus became the 24th Pakistani to complete 200 wickets in international cricket.

The right-arm pacer struck again in the same over and returned outstanding bowling figures of 3/29 in his quota of four overs.

Haris Rauf’s bowling exploits were supported by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abbas Afridi and Abrar Ahmed as Pakistan booked New Zealand for 204 in 19.5 overs despite Mark Chapman’s quickfire half-century.

The left-handed batter scored 94 off 44 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and four sixes.

In response, Pakistan comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 24 balls to spare, thanks to Hasan Nawaz’s blazing century, coupled with skipper Salman Ali Agha’s unbeaten half-century.

The opening pair of Mohammad Haris and Hasan gave Pakistan a flying start to the run chase by adding 74 runs until the former perished on the penultimate delivery of the batting powerplay.

Haris hit four fours and three sixes on his way to a 20-ball 41.

Following his dismissal, skipper Salman Ali Agha joined Hasan in the middle and together they steered Pakistan to a stunning victory with an unbeaten 133-run partnership.

Hasan top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 105 off 45 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and seven sixes, while Agha made a 31-ball 51 with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Jacob Duffy picked up the solitary wicket for New Zealand.