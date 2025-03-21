Salman Ali Agha reflects on Pakistan's record-shattering victory over New Zealand

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha in action during the third T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — PCB

AUCKLAND: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha expressed satisfaction with his team’s overall performance in the nine-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series here at Eden Park on Friday.

The green shirts, after getting humbled by the hosts in the first two T20Is, needed to win the aforementioned fixture to stay alive in the five-match series.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Agha put New Zealand into bat and his bowling unit backed his decision by bowling out New Zealand for 204 in 19.5 overs.

The green shirts, in response, comfortably chased down the daunting 205-run target for the loss of just one wicket and 24 balls to spare, thanks to a record 44-ball century by Hasan Nawaz, coupled with a brisk half-century by skipper Agha.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Agha lauded his team’s all-round effort, stating bowlers did well and took early wickets, which he believes Pakistan were lacking before two youngsters – Nawaz and Mohammad Haris – set the tone for a sensational run chase.

“I think it's an outstanding performance. A full proper game,” said Agha.

“Bowlers started really well; we took early wickets which was missing (earlier).

“The two youngsters batted really well...I thought 200 is par here, it's a good ground for batting.”

Salman Ali Agha further claimed that he had told his teammates that 205-run was a chasable total on the venue, famous for its short boundaries.

“I just said (to my teammates), we can chase this down. The bowlers did really well, restricting them to 200 was a great effort.

“We knew it was do or die and we just wanted to enjoy and now looking forward to the next game.”