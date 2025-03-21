Hasan Nawaz credits skipper Agha, Shadab for record-breaking century

Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz poses with the Player of the Match trophy after the third T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — PCB

AUCKLAND: Emerging opener Hasan Nawaz thanked T20I captain Salman Ali Agha and senior all-rounder Shadab Khan for the ‘support’ after muscling Pakistan to a nine-wicket victory over New Zealand at Eden Park on Friday.

The right-handed opener, one of the several youngsters in Pakistan’s squad for New Zealand T20Is, made his international debut on Sunday in Christchurch.

His maiden international appearance, however, did not go well as he fell for a two-ball duck. Things did not change in his second T20I as he fell for a duck again.

As a result, Nawaz became just the sixth batter from a full-member country in the history of the format to register the unwanted record of registering two ducks in their first two men’s T20I innings.

The 22-year-old, however, made an astounding comeback by smashing a 44-ball century – the fastest for Pakistan in the shortest format – and led the green shirts to a record record-shattering victory.

For his swashbuckling century, Hasan Nawaz was adjudged the player of the match.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the top-order batter said that he was ‘disheartened’ after falling for consecutive ducks in his first two innings before revealing that the senior duo of Agha and Shadab supported him by highlighting his match-winning abilities.

“The way I got out in first two matches, I was very disheartened, but captain and Shadab supported me, told me I am a match-winning player and that helped me.

“I just had in my mind that I need to score a single first in international cricket and then after that I felt relaxed and the pressure was released.

“I had so much backing and I am so grateful to my captain.”