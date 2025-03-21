Hasan Nawaz slams fastest T20I century for Pakistan in record-breaking run chase

Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz watches the ball during the third T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — PCB

AUCKLAND: Hawan Nawaz’s 44-ball century helped Pakistan to chase down a daunting 205-run target to thump New Zealand by nine wickets in the third T20I of the five-match series here at Eden Park on Friday, breaking multiple records in the process.

Batting first in the high-stakes clash, Mark Chapman’s quickfire 94-run knock powered the home side to a massive total of 204 all out, setting the green shirts a massive target to stay alive in the series.

Pakistan, in response, defied the odds and secured a nine-wicket victory with 24 balls to spare, thanks to Hasan Nawaz’s swashbuckling century.

The right-handed opener, who had a forgetful start to his T20I career as he became just the sixth batter in the history of the format to fall for two consecutive ducks in the first two innings, made an astounding comeback by smashing a 44-ball century – the fastest for Pakistan in the shortest format.

He surpassed star batter Babar Azam, whose 49-ball century against South Africa in 2021 was the fastest by the side in T20Is.



Fastest Century for Pakistan in T20Is:

44 - Hasan Nawaz vs New Zealand, Auckland, 2025 49 - Babar Azam vs South Africa, Centurion, 2021 58 - Babar Azam vs New Zealand, Lahore, 2023 58 - Ahmed Shehzad vs Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2014 62 - Babar Azam vs England, Karachi, 2022 63 - Mohammed Rizwan vs South Africa, Lahore, 2021

Hasan Nawaz also shared a 74-run opening partnership with wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris, who smashed 41 runs from just 20 balls before falling victim to Jacob Duffy on the penultimate delivery of the batting powerplay.

Despite his dismissal, Pakistan recorded their highest-ever powerplay score – 75/1 and went on to register their highest score (124/1) at the 10-over mark in T20Is.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha and Hasan Nawaz then put together an unbeaten 133-run partnership for the second wicket and steered Pakistan to a memorable victory by chasing down a daunting 205-run target – their second-highest successful run chase in the format.

Furthermore, a total of 411 runs were scored during the fixture, which is now the highest match aggregate of a T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand.