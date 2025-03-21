WATCH: Haris Rauf takes one-handed stunner during third New Zealand T20I

Pakistan's Haris Rauf ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — PCB

AUCKLAND: Pakistan’s right-arm speedster Haris Rauf once again turned heads with his fielding skills in the ongoing third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand here at Eden Park on Friday.

Rauf, who is considered one of the best fielders in the current Pakistan men’s cricket team, pulled off a stunner in the first over of New Zealand’s innings.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a fuller delivery which swung late to cramp Finn Allen, forcing the batter to play with the swing, guiding it towards the fine-leg region.

The right-handed batter failed to deal with the late swing and extra pace and thus could not keep the shot grounded, allowing Rauf at short fine-leg to dive to his right and pull off a spellbinding catch with one hand.

Rauf, pleased with his fielding effort, ran in jubilation to celebrate the dismissal of Allen, who appeared flabbergasted by the stunner on his way back to the pavilion.

Haris Rauf’s stunner helped Pakistan draw an early success, while Shaheen claimed his 18th first-over wicket in men’s T20Is, cementing his place at the top.

However, when this story was filed, New Zealand were 135/4 in 12 overs with Mark Chapman and Mitchell Hay, unbeaten on 89 and zero respectively.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears.